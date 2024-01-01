Shan Vijayalal de Silva joins Samagi Jana Balawegaya

Parliamentarian Shan Vijayalal de Silva has joined Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today (January 01), SJB National Organiser Tissa Attanayake said.

Shan Vijayalal was elected as a Member of Parliament representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in the last general election.

He is a senior member of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and a former Chief Minister of the Southern Province and Governor of the Eastern Province.

Shan Vijayalal de Silva had received his party membership from SJB leader and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa this morning (January 01) and also he has been appointed as the SJB’s chief organizer for the Ambalangoda electorate.