Shani Abeysekara returns to Police Service
The National Police Commission has approved the reappointment of former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shani Abeysekara to the Sri Lanka Police Service on a contract basis for one year, effective today (October 10).
There is widespread speculation that Abeysekara, who retired from service three years ago, may be appointed to lead a new asset recovery unit within the police department.
Shani Abeysekara is recognized as an investigative officer who handled several high-profile criminal cases in Sri Lanka.
He was a renowned detective who also served as the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Notable investigations conducted under his supervision include the murder of rugby player Wasim Thajudeen, the abduction and disappearance of 11 youths around Colombo, the murder of Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra, the assassination of journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge, and the Rathupaswala shooting.
Additionally, Abeysekara was involved in uncovering the mysteries behind several high-profile murders, such as the Royal Park murder, the Angulana double murder, the Udathalawinna massacre, and the killing of Mohamed Siyam.
Welcome back Sir,
Please use your skills to investigate the massacres by both sides in the uprisings in the 70’s and 80’s.
Investigate the Defense Leaders and Politburo members who prevailed at that time.
The nations should also compensate the families of victims.