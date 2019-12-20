Senior Superintendent of Police Shani Abeysekera has filed a Fundamental Rights petition before the Supreme Court calling for him to be reinstated as the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department.

The petition calls for his transfer to be revoked and to be reappointed as the Director of the CID.

SSP Shani Abeysekara was transferred on the 22nd of November.

The National Police Commission, on the request of the Acting Inspector General of Police Chandana Wickremaratne, transferred SSP Abeysekera as the Personal Assistant to the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Galle.

Senior Superintendent of Police W. Thilakaratne currently serves as the Director of the CID.

