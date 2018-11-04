One person was injured when a group of gunmen arrived in a van and a motorcycle, opened fire in Kabiliyapola, Hakmana this evening, police said.

The shooting has occurred at around 4.30 pm today (04), according to the police.

The person injured by gunfire has been admitted to the Hakmana hospital for treatement.

Hakmana Police is conducting investigation.

UPDATE (7.30 pm): The person injured in shooting incident in Kebeliyapola has succumbed to injuries.

The deceased has been identified as SLPP Pradeshiya Sabha member L. H. Samantha.