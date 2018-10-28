A person who was admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo following the shooting at the CPC premises this evening has succumbed due to injuries, police said.

The victim was identified as MRPA Rajapaksa (34).

The other two injured persons during the shooting are receiving treatment at the National Hospital in Colombo.

The incident had occurred due to a tense situation arose when former Minister Arjuna Ranatunga visited the premises.

The condition of the injured persons has not been revealed yet.

Police Media Spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara stated that a guard of the former Minster Ranatunga had fired the gunshots.

However, the relevant guard has been arrested over the incident, said the police.

Dematagoda Police is conducting further investigations.