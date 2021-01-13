Siddique’s accomplice caught with Rs. 12.6 million cash, 40 pound gold jewelry

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested two suspects including an accomplice of drug kingpin Mohammed Siddique with Rs. 12.6 million in cash and 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery in Grandpass yesterday, Police said.

One of the arrested suspects is revealed to be an accomplice of the prominent drug dealer Mohamed Siddique who is currently in prison.

Police suspect that the money had earn through heroin trading.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana stated that the suspects are to be produced before the court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Narcotics Act.