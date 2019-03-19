Singapore not helping bring Mahendran to justice – President
The Singapore Government had not assisted Sri Lanka in apprehending the mastermind of the Bond scam, President Maithripala Sirisena said yesterday addressing an event at Shanrgi-La Hotel to launch a five-year plan on eradicating corruption.
“The Singapore government has not assisted us the way it should have. It has not even informed us whether the person concerned is there. I am happy about how the Presidential Commission on the Bond scam conducted their inquiry but I am disappointed that we were not able to apprehend the mastermind of the scam,” the President said.
The Sri Lankan courts have issued warrants for his arrest but Singapore has been reticent. Sirisena said that he had attended a two-day regional environmental summit in Singapore earlier this year and discussed the matter with Singaporean officials.
“I asked the Singaporean Prime Minister himself whether they would hand over Mahendra, who is a citizen of Singapore. He told me that if one of their citizens was involved in a financial crime, they would not hesitate in handing him to us. However, Singapore has not made no further statement on the issue so far.”
(Source: The Island)
This statement could have significant impact on SL-Singapore relations.
I would say it is ‘moda kama’ to issue such statements.
This is similar to the bogus ‘assassination plot’ which is going nowhere.
The evidence led at the Bond Scam Commission by an idiot from the AG office was highly politically motivated.
None of that evidence will survive the scrutiny in a court of law.
There certainly was a Bond Scam; but the people responsible for buggering the tender process in the CB have been doing that for many, many years. Those corrupt officials continue to hold positions of responsibility in the CB.
this is new all these days it was the prime minister who was accused of not bringing mahendran to justice now its the Singapore Government, next who will it be, beautiful statement coming out of the leader, guess it because he knows that the prez elections are close at hand and he trying to get the support of the UNP again it will be in his dreams
This could lead to trade and travel sanctions by Singapore on SL.
The Trade Agreement could go out of the window; that will make Wimal W and Udaya G happy.
The Son of Lee Kuan Yew is no joke, my dear fellow citizens.
Come on! This is not an excuse. You let him escape the country. You ran that extra mile to Co-sponser US resolution against Sri Lanka and pawing way to punish our security forces by passing HRC/RES/30/1 for the second time. You do not have that interest in this case. Tell me Hon. Sirisena, just emagine you are Grama-seveka in a tiny village in Polonnaruwa and some one raped a woman and ran away to Mathara what you do? Ask Mathara police to apprehend the culprit ot just ask them and do nothing! Use diplomatic channels. Ask SL mission there to lobby the case. Summon the Singapore ambassador to your office and ask him to request from his government to return the Suspect. Remember there are many ways to kill a rabbit or skin a rabbit. In Sinhala, we call this ‘nikam baba-hukum’.