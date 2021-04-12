Six arrested with 13 kilograms of ICE

Six suspects, including two females, were arrested for possessing 13 kg of Crystal Methamphetamine (ice) by the officers of the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) in Niwandama in the Ja-Ela police area.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said the suspects, aged between 24 and 59 will be questioned by PNB Officers.

He added since measures have been taken to prevent the import of narcotics such as heroin, drug addicts are seeking alternatives.