A total of six persons have been killed while three others injured in an accident reported along the Colombo-Chilaw road in Wennappuwa at around 3.15 this morning.

Police said a Colombo bound Chilaw car rammed onto a lorry plying in the same direction, near the Nainamadama Bridge. According to the Police Media Unit, nine males on board the car sustained injuries.

Six individuals succumbed to their injuries upon admission to the hospital.

Two others sustained injuries have been admitted to the Negombo hospital while another man is admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

(Source: News Radio)