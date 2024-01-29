Six male students of Sabaragamuwa University arrested for ragging female student
Six male students of the Sabaragamuwa University were arrested yesterday (January 28) by Samanalawewa Police for ragging a female student, the police media unit said.
According to a complaint received on the ‘1997’ hotline on January 14, the suspects were arrested after investigation by the Samanalaweva police.
It is reported that the arrested suspects are a group of fourth year students of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Languages of Sabaragamuwa University.
The arrested students are aged 23, 24 and 25 and they are residents of Morawaka, Ruggahawila, Aluttarama, Imaduwa and Kithalawa areas.
Samanalawewa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.
If found guilty give them a maximum sentence. Parents send their children to these institutes to pursuer higher studies and not to get molested by mentally retarded seniors!!