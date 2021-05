Six new COVID variants in Sri Lanka

Six COVID-19 variants have been identified from the samples sequenced from positive patients across the country till 30 April.

According to University of Jayawardenepura Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine Director Dr. Chandima Jayaweera, these variants were found in samples detected till 30 April.

The variants detected so far in the country along with the relevant areas are as follows,

1. B.1.1.7 (UK variant/Kent variant)

Colombo: Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), Homagama, Boralesgamuwa

Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), Homagama, Boralesgamuwa Kurunegala: Polpithigama, Kuliyapitiya, Nikawaratiya, Ganewatta, Ambalanpola, Giriulla, Pannala, Wariyapola

Polpithigama, Kuliyapitiya, Nikawaratiya, Ganewatta, Ambalanpola, Giriulla, Pannala, Wariyapola Kalutara: Agalawatta, Pimbura, Panadura, Palindaruwa, Bandaragama

Agalawatta, Pimbura, Panadura, Palindaruwa, Bandaragama Kandy: Panduwasnuwara, Kandy, Hingurakgoda

Panduwasnuwara, Kandy, Hingurakgoda Polonnaruwa: Medirigiriya

Medirigiriya Mannar: Mannar town

2. The B.1.428 (Denmark/European/Middle East variant)

Jaffna (especially Nallur cluster)

3. B.1.411 (Sri Lankan variant)

Batticaloa

Colombo

4. B.1.525 (Nigerian variant)

Bandaragama

Colombo

5. B.1.617 (Indian variant)

Nawaloka Hospital

6. B.1.351 (South African variant)

Nawaloka Hospital

(Source: Daily FT)