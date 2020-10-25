Six staff members of the Colombo South (Kalubowila) Teaching Hospital have been identified to be positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Accordingly, the Emergency treatment Unit (ETU), Ward 23, Ward 7, and the Out Patient Department (OPD) of the hospital were temporarily closed off yesterday (24).

However, operations of the ETU, Ward 23, and OPD were resumed as usual after proper disinfection of the areas, according to the Director of the hospital.

Meanwhile, a Sub-Inspector of the Parliamentary Special Intelligence Unit has also contacted COVID-19.

His contacts have been directed for PCR testing.

