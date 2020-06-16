SJB case: Senasinghe’s application rejected

The Colombo District Court yesterday rejected the application filed by former minister Sujeewa Senasinghe and two others seeking permission to intervene in the case filed by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), General Secretary, Ranjith Madduma Bandara seeking a restraining order preventing the decision of the UNP working Committee to expel Samagi Jana Balawegaya party representatives from the UNP.

When the case was taken up before the Colombo District Court Chief Judge Amali Ranaweera, former members of the UNP working Committee and former ministers, Thalatha Athukorala, Lakshman Kiriella and Sujeewa Senasinghe made this application as they are not sure of the decisions taken by the UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

After considering the submissions made by UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam for the dismissal of the case, Colombo District Court Chief Judge ordered to reject the application made by aforesaid members of the UNP seeking permission to intervene in the case.

Former minister Sujeewa Senasinghe appearing before the Court to intervene in the case stated that, “some factors of the case filed by SJB General Secretary, Ranjith Madduma Bandara are particularly relevant to me. I am a member of the UNP Working Committee, a member of the UNP, and I cannot hand it over to someone else to make decisions about me. I do not have any confidence in the General Secretary of the UNP. However, I am not aware of any disciplinary action. I have not yet been informed of this in writing. Therefore, I appeal to you personally to intervene as a defendant in the case.” he said.

Former Ministers UNP Working Committee member Thalatha Athukorala and Lakshman Kiriella also appeared in court and sought permission to intervene in the case through President’s Counsel Lalith Jayasuriya.

President’s Counsel Ronald Perera objected to these demands and said that no such request should be allowed.

The President’s Counsel said that the applicants had filed a case with the complainant Ranjith Madduma Bandara and the affidavits given by them confirm it. Further, He said that if the applicants were allowed to intervene, the headings of the case would have to be changed.

Accordingly, He sought from the court to reject the request made by the aforesaid UNP members to seek permission to intervene in the case.

After considering both sides, the Colombo District Chief Judge ordered to reject the applications made by them and ordered to commence the trial of the case.

Accordingly, appearing on behalf of the complainant SJB General Secretary, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, President’s Counsel Ikram Mohamed stated that the working committee of the United National Party (UNP) has approved the establishment of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya as an alliance. The UNP has decided to contest the next election in a coalition based on the UNP with more powers.

The Working Committee also decided to appoint Sajith Premadasa as the Leader of the Alliance. It is no secret that Sajith’s leadership, led by Sajith Premadasa, was formed at the Nelum Pokuna Theater in January 2020 with ten parties, 20 former ministers and 18 trade unions. Since the Working Committee decided that the UNP should be given more powers, the UNP also secured the post of General Secretary.

The case will be taken up again on today (16) for further trial.

The case was filed demanding a restraining order preventing the activation of letters of revocation of Samagi Jana Balawegaya party members from UNP. UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and Deputy Leader Ravi Karunanayake were named as the accused in the case.

(Source: Daily News – By Dilshan Tharaka)