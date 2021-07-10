SJB to Launch Islandwide Protest Campaign

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa on Friday (9) said the SJB will launch islandwide protests to bring real problems of the people to light. “We are sure that the Police Officers have been pressured to act in a cruel manner towards the protesters.

We witnessed the Police dragging a monk and ripping off a woman’s clothing while suppressing a protest. Is this the right way to arrest people?” questioned Premadasa. He expressed these views, during a protest held in front the Independence Square.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Nabiya Vaffoor)