SJB to move no-faith motion against Aluthgamage

SJB MP Tissa Attanayake yesterday said his party would move a no-confidence motion against Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage for his failure to provide fertiliser.

The farmers had lost confidence in the Minister of Agriculture as he could not provide fertiliser, and the matter would be taken up at the SJB parliamentary group to discuss modalities, Attanayake said.

Farmers had been compelled to suffer untold hardships under the incumbent government, MP Attanayake said, adding that the government was not in a position to provide relief to them.

(Source: The Island)