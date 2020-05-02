None of the MPs of Jathika Samagi Balavegaya (National Unity Force) would attend the Monday meeting with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees, former Health Minister and JSB senior member Dr. Rajitha Senaratne told The Island, last night.

Senaratne said that the JSB senior members had held a video zoom conference yesterday evening and decided to boycott the meeting. “The JVP has already issued a statement to the effect of boycotting the meeting and the TNA, too, will state its position separately. None of the MPs of our alliance will attend the meeting. We will issue a statement soon,” Dr. Senaratne said.

(Source: The Island)