The Sri Lanka ODI squad for ICC World Cup 2019 was announced a short while ago by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Dimuth Karunaratne has been announced the captain of the team.

The SLC stated that a vice-captain has not been selected for the team and the position is kept open.

The Sri Lankan squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 is as follows:

Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain)

Avishka Fernando

Lahiru Thirimanne

Kusal Janith Perera

Kusal Mendis

Angelo Mathews

Dhananjaya de Silva

Jeffery Vandersay

Thisara Perera

Isuru Udana

Lasith Malinga

Suranga Lakmal

Nuwan Pradeep

Jeewan Mendis

Milinda Siriwardhane