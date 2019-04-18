SLC announces squad for World Cup 2019
The Sri Lanka ODI squad for ICC World Cup 2019 was announced a short while ago by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).
Dimuth Karunaratne has been announced the captain of the team.
The SLC stated that a vice-captain has not been selected for the team and the position is kept open.
The Sri Lankan squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 is as follows:
Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain)
Avishka Fernando
Lahiru Thirimanne
Kusal Janith Perera
Kusal Mendis
Angelo Mathews
Dhananjaya de Silva
Jeffery Vandersay
Thisara Perera
Isuru Udana
Lasith Malinga
Suranga Lakmal
Nuwan Pradeep
Jeewan Mendis
Milinda Siriwardhane