SLFP MPs Dushmantha and Ramanathan to support Ranil in Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on August 23, 2024 - 10:40 am

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MPs Sarathi Dushmantha and Angajan Ramanathan have decided to support President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the upcoming Presidential Election in Sri Lanka.

Dushmantha, a former Acting General Secretary of the SLFP, and Ramanathan, a former Senior Vice President of the SLFP, were part of the faction led by former President Maithripala Sirisena.

Dushmantha from the Kegalle District and Ramanathan from the Jaffna District met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (August 23) at his office on Flower Road, Colombo, to pledge their support for his re-election.