SLFP MPs Dushmantha and Ramanathan to support Ranil in Presidential Election
Posted by Editor on August 23, 2024 - 10:40 am
Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MPs Sarathi Dushmantha and Angajan Ramanathan have decided to support President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the upcoming Presidential Election in Sri Lanka.
Dushmantha, a former Acting General Secretary of the SLFP, and Ramanathan, a former Senior Vice President of the SLFP, were part of the faction led by former President Maithripala Sirisena.
Dushmantha from the Kegalle District and Ramanathan from the Jaffna District met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (August 23) at his office on Flower Road, Colombo, to pledge their support for his re-election.
I see a nation that is ready to move forward.
We have more in common than what separates us.
We have a redneck and a nincompoop who could pass his tests in school.
RW is our leader, a leader with an undivided vision.
Voters,
Let us show the world what we are and what we are capable of, and how we can bring about change.
We were not born to stand in the queues created by the GR regime.
We were not born to stand in a line for a day and a half four petrol to take our children to school.
RANIL is our only option; the rest are malingerers who are out to enrich their agendas.