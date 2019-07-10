A SLFP candidate should compete at the forthcoming presidential elections, Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) National Organiser Duminda Dissanayaka said.

He was addressing the media after participating in several development programmes in Eppawala.

He said talks were continuing on the proposed alliance of the SLFP and the Pohottuwa. The identity of the two parties shall remain intact even though they combine. No final decision was reached yet on the presidential candidate, he said.

MP Dissanayake said the priority was given to the mode of combination.

“We will form a new political federation only under the name, Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Pakshaya,” MP Disanayake said. “We must field a separate candidate at the presidential election, he said.”

(Source: Daily News – By Nimal Wijesinghe)