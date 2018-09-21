The Central Committee of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has removed several MPs and senior members from from their respective electoral organiser posts.

MPs Susil Premajayantha, Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, W.D.J. Seneviratne, Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, T.B. Ekanayake and Chandima Weerakkody are among those who have been removed from their SLFP electoral organiser posts.

SLFP General Secretary Professor Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa said that the decision was taken by the Central Committee to remove these organisers for failing to establish electoral committees.

The Central Committee of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) convened last night under the leadership of President Maithripala Sirisena, at the President’s House.

The 16 SLFP Parliamentarians that had broken away from the government had been invited to the Central Committee meeting, however they had reportedly decided not to attend.

(Source: Ada Derana)