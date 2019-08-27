The 7th round of talks between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna pertaining to forming a common alliance held at the office of the Leader of the Opposition in Colombo.

The two political parties held six rounds of discussions from March, however, it had come to a temporary half since June.

It is reported that changes have been made to the composition of the group of representatives from each party. Several representatives of the previous six rounds of talks have not attended the discussions commenced today.

Accordingly, SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara, MP Mahinda Amaraweera and MP Lasantha Alagiyawanna have attended the meeting on behalf of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party. In the meantime, National Organizer of SLPP former Minister Basil Rajapaksa, SLPP Chairman Prof. G.L. Peiris and MP Dullas Alahapperuma have represented their party.

Today’s talks were expected to focus on whether the SLFP will support SLPP Presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

UPDATE (12:51 PM) – The 7th round of discussions between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has come to a successful conclusion, says SLPP National Organizer former Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

The leaders of the two parties will accordingly meet for further discussions, he said further.