SLPP calls energy minister to resign over fuel price hike

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has demanded the Minister of Energy to resign from his post, since yesterday’s fuel price increase has created several issues in the country.

A statement issued by the General Secretary of the party Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam states that the Minister in charge of the subject should take full responsibility and resign.

The statement stated the party was “deeply concerned” about the government’s decision to increase fuel prices and make it more difficult for the public affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.