UNP Parliamentarian S.M. Marikkar claims the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has split into several factions.

He said Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has instructed junior MPs to refrain from commenting on a Presidential Candidate in a bid to conceal the conflict within the party.

Marikkar claims one measure adopted by them is to speak of conspiracies claiming the military will be sacrificed and national security is at risk.

(Source: News1st)