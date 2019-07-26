Jul 26 2019 July 26, 2019 July 26, 2019 NoComment by Administrator

SLPP inks MoU with 10 political parties

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna signs memorandum of understanding with 10 political parties.

The signing of the MoU took place at the official residence of Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa at Wijerama Mawatha, Colombo.

Accordingly, 10 political parties, which do not represent parliament and have not previously represented the joint opposition have entered into an agreement with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

The signatories to the MOU were as follows:

  1. Hemakumara Nanayakkara  of Mawbima Janatha Pakshaya
  2. Sathasivam of Lanka Kamkaru Eksath Peramuna
  3. Kamal Nissanka  of Liberal Party
  4. Sarath Manamendra of Nawa Sihala Urumaya
  5. Aruna de Soysa  of Prajathnathravadi Jathika Viyaparaya
  6. Vinayagamurthi Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman of Thamila Eksath Nidahas Permauna
  7. Sarath Wijeratne of Boomiputhra Pakshaya
  8. Jayantha Kulatunga of Eksath Lanka Maha Sabhawa
  9. S.J. Thushyantha  of Elawar Prajathanthravadhi Peramuna
  10. Mubarak Abdul Majid  of Muslim Ulama Pakshaya