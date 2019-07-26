Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna signs memorandum of understanding with 10 political parties.

The signing of the MoU took place at the official residence of Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa at Wijerama Mawatha, Colombo.

Accordingly, 10 political parties, which do not represent parliament and have not previously represented the joint opposition have entered into an agreement with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

The signatories to the MOU were as follows: