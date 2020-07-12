SLPP organiser Basil Rajapaksa had instructed to suspend the upcoming SLPP election rallies to be attended by President and the Prime Minister.

Accordingly, steps have been taken to suspend all propaganda rallies scheduled to be attended by the SLPP Leader Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on the 13th, 14th and 15th of July.

In addition, Basil Rajapaksa had requested the SLPP candidates to limit all meetings and small meetings.

(Source: Daily Mirror)