The results overall results of Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election have been released a short while ago.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna succeeded in winning all 17 divisions of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha at the election held today.

That was by obtaining 23,372 votes.

Logo Party Votes Seats SLPP 23,372 17 UNP 10,113 7 UPFA 5,273 3 JVP 2,435 2

The overall results of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election were officially released at around 9.50 pm today (11).

The United National Party (UNP) has secured 7 seats after obtaining some 10,113 votes at the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election.

The United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) secured 3 seats after obtaining 5,273 votes.

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) secured 2 seats after obtaining 2,435 votes.

The balloting of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election commenced at 7.00 am this morning (11) and peacefully concluded at 4.00 pm.

A total of 53,384 voters were eligible to cast their votes at the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election which was held at 47 polling booths.