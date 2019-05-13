The government has decided to ban the use of social media platforms such as Whatsapp and Facebook in the country with immediate effect.

This measure has been taken owing to the false propaganda carried out by the social media and the unrest which had occurred in several areas yesterday (12).

A Facebook post led to the unrest reported in the Chilaw town last morning.

Meanwhile, several unruly incidents were reported in Kuliyapitiya, Bingiriya and Dummalasuriya last night.

Accordingly Police curfew was imposed to respective areas in a bid to defuse the situation.