An Army soldier has been arrested in Rideemaliyadda area while in possession of live ammunition used for automatic firearms and anti-aircraft weapons.

According to the Police, the suspect was also in possession of 273 rounds of live ammunition used in automatic rifles.

The Police also took into custody 73 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition as well as 2 barrels used in firearms.

The suspect is a 36-year-old soldier attached to Mannar army camp.

He is due to be presented before the Mahiyanganaya magistrate today.