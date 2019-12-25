The service weapon of a soldier on sentry duty at Bogaswewa camp in Vavuniya was taken away by unidentified persons after injuring the soldier.

Military spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe stated that the suspects had injured the soldier on duty by slitting his throat and that the victims has been hospital with critical injuries.

UPDATE: The weapon which was taken away from a soldier, who was attacked at the Bogaswewa army camp in Vavuniya this morning, has been recovered at Kekirawa.

The Military Spokesman said that the stolen firearm was discovered by the Military Police and Intelligence.

The Military Police and the Sri Lanka Police officers are investigating the incident.

(Courtesy: Ada Derana)