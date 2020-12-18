Solving people’s problems is not the responsibility of politicians: Dullas
Posted in Local News
Minister Dullas Alahapperuma says that solving people’s problems is not the responsibility of politicians.
The Minister states that the responsibility of politicians is to eliminate the causes of the people’s problems.
This was stated by Minister Alahapperuma at a ceremony held in Gampaha.
“Politicians are not there to solve problems. Solving problems is the job of officials. It is the responsibility of the politician to eliminate the causes of those problems. It is difficult to do that within traditional political practices” said Minister Dullas Alahapperuma.
This Minister has hit the nail on the head.
Wish we had more Ministers in Cabinet and State of his stature.
Ministers are not there to solve problems; the Ministers are there to identify root cause of problems and make policy changes that will eliminate root cause.
All Ministers are encouraged to follow the Job Philosophy of this Minister.
Governance – ‘Theory & Practice’. Getting more into theory and moving away from practice – providing solutions to the people’s problems ?