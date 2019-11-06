Presidential candidate of the National Movement for People’s Power MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake says the people must be open to change, in order to fulfil their aspirations.

Addressing a gathering in Rikillagaskadawala the Parliamentarian said certain rulers will never change their ways.

Dissanayake noted that considering all factors, the country remains poor as it has been made poor, adding despite this the rulers are rich.

He said the country has an economy that cannot even pay off its debt.

Dissanayake stressed regardless of how much time passes the Rajapaksa’s will govern in the same manner.

He therefore questioned as to why anyone would expect anything different.

He pointed at out that people believed Parliamentarian SB Dissanayake would change the second time around, and voted for him, and then believed that Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa will be better the second time around, and voted for him.

He noted it is very clear that the characteristics of certain rulers will not change, adding therefore if the rulers do not change it is now time for the people to change.

(Source: News Radio)