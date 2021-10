The son of the businessman from Bambalapitiya who was involved in the recent ‘garlic scam’ that took place at Lanka Sathosa was arrested yesterday (22) by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The 25-year-old suspect is a resident of Bambalapitiya.

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said the suspect would be charged in court for making fraudulent documents and aiding and abetting the fraud.