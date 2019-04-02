The son of deceased notorious underworld leader “Soththi Upali” has been arrested by police with 2.5 kg of heroin during a raid at Thuduwamulla in Katubedda today.

Arambawelage Don Lakshitha Prasanna, 41, was arrested at around 10.15 a.m. this morning (02) following a raid carried out by the Colombo district anti-vice unit at Thuduwamulla, Katubedda in the Moratumulla police division.

Police officers seized 2 kg and 549 g of heroin as well as a foreign-manufactured ‘repeater’ firearm from the possession of the suspect.

The suspect, a resident of Rawathawatta in Moratuwa has been identified as the son of deceased notorious underworld leader, Arambalage Don Ranjit Upali alias Soththi Upali.

The suspect was handed over to the Moratumulla police and would be produced in the Moratuwa Magistrate’s court.