Soysapura shooting: Main suspect shot dead in police confrontation

The main suspect of the gunfire attack on a restaurant in Soysapura, Moratuwa has been shot dead by the Police.

Police added teams from the Crimes Prevention Division of Kelaniya and the Peliyagoda District Crimes Investigation Unit were deployed to inspect a house at the Dunagaha, Ballapana area in Minuwangoda, where the suspect was believed to be hiding.

The suspect had opened fire at Police around 12.03 am this morning (07), while the officers fired back in self-defence.

Police revealed the suspect was injured in the shooting and was admitted to the Divulapitiya Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

The deceased suspect is a 50 year old temporary resident of Ballapana-Divulapitiya and is identified as an underworld figure connected to several murders. It is reported that the suspect had committed many crimes under various aliases.

Further investigations are carried out by Peliyagoda Divisional Crimes Division and Kelaniya Crimes Division.