Speaker has called for a meeting of party leaders at 11.30 a.m. this morning (16), the Office of the Speaker stated.

Accordingly, the meeting will be held at the Parliamentary Complex.

Due to the tense situation that emerged yesterday (15) at the House, the Parliamentary session was adjourned until November 21. However, the party leaders’ meeting held afterwards had decided to reconvene the Parliament at 1.30 p.m. this afternoon.

The No-Confidence Motion against Mahinda Rajapaksa is also set to be tabled in Parliament once again today.

President Maithripala Sirisena requested the party leaders representing the United National Front, the Tamil National Alliance and Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to remove the first clause in the Motion tabled against Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, and present the No-Confidence Motion in Parliament.

A vote by name on the Motion is also expected to taken.