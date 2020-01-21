Speaker of House Karu Jayasuriya today informed Parliament that the Forensic Audit Report on the Central Bank bond issuance investigations should be revealed to Members of Parliament.

The Speaker made the announcement when Parliament convened this afternoon.

The Speaker issued directives to table the Forensic Audit Report in Parliament. Leader of the JVP Parliamentarian Anura Kumara Dissanayake taking the floor called for a two-day debate into the report.

Responding, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said a decision will be reached following a discussion with Party Leaders. The Forensic Audit focuses on the Central Bank transactions between 2002 and February 28, 2015.

The Presidential Commission appointed to investigate the bond issuance made recommendations to the Central Bank to conduct the forensic audit.

