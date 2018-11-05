In a defiant announcement, the United National Party today claimed that Speaker of House Karu Jayasuriya has recognised, the Leader of the UNP as the legitimate Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

Parliamentarian Harsha De Silva said through the issuance of a communiqué, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has announced that he has refused to acknowledge the purported appointment of a new government on the 26th of October.

Speaking during a media briefing held at Temple Trees, Parliamentarian Harsha De Silva said the Speaker has stated that the 26th of October appointment has plunged the nation into a political social and an economic crisis.

Parliamentarian Harsha De Silva also claimed through the statement issued by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, he has rejected all new appointments.

He said, UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has been recognised as the legitimate Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, until another party demonstrates its majority in Parliament.

Parliamentarian Harsha De Silva also warned that all those who have crossed over and those contemplating to back the purported administration led by Mahinda Rajapaksa, are joining a government that does not exist.

(Source: News Radio)