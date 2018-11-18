Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has informed the President that he will not attend the all-party conference scheduled to be held this evening (18), stated the Office of the Speaker.

The conference has been convened by President Maithripala Sirisena.

The Speaker’s office further added that the Speaker will take the relevant actions in due course based on the decisions reached at the all-party conference once those decisions are informed to him.

The all-party conference will be held under the patronage of President Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo at 5 pm today (18), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).