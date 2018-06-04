The list of MPs who have had telephone conversations with former Perpetual Treasuries beneficiary owner Arjun Aloysius will be tabled in Parliament this week, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said.

Speaking to journalists at his Official Residence on Friday, the Speaker denied claims that the Presidential Commission of Inquiry report that looked into the questionable Central Bank Treasury Bond issuance contains a list of 118 MPs who had obtained money from Aloysius.

“As far as I am aware, it has only given a list of MPs who have had telephone conversations with Aloysius and the number of such calls made. No where it has given a list of MPs who had obtained money from Aloysius. These claims are affecting negatively to the ‘honourable’ status of the MPs. Therefore I wish to make an announcement in this regard on Tuesday in Parliament and table the available list of names,” he told journalists.

He said he had requested the said list from Secretary to the President Austin Fernando.

