Special Cabinet meeting on Easter Sunday bombings report: Keheliya

The Cabinet of Ministers will be called for a special meeting to discuss the report submitted by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on the Easter Sunday terror attacks, which took the lives of 270 Sri Lankans and foreign nationals in 2019.

“We believe that this report needs a special meeting, as it has to be given due importance and not be distracted by other matters Cabinet takes up during regular meetings,” Mass Media Minister and Cabinet Spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said responding to a question at a press conference yesterday.

Rambukwella stated that the report by the PCoI will be taken up soon and subsequently be tabled in Parliament. The final PCoI report on the attacks was handed over to the President earlier this month.

The PCoI was first commissioned by former President Maithripala Sirisena in September 2019. A report by a Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to inquire into the bombings was also tabled in 2019.

(Source: Daily FT)