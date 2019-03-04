President Maithripala Sirisena has stressed the need for the establishment of a special court to hear cases related to drug crimes and plans to discuss this matter at the next Cabinet meeting.

The President expressed his views at the special discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat to study the draft Bill on minimising the occurrence of drug-related crimes.

The President said the long delay in hearing cases on drug crimes has become a major obstacle to implementing the programme introduced to eliminate the drug menace.

The Defence Secretary and several other Ministry Secretaries and institutional heads were present at the discussion.

(Source: Daily News)