A special discussion has been held between representatives of the Joint Opposition group, including Opposition Leader Parliamentarian Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Maithripala Sirisena last night.

The discussion was reportedly held on the current situation in the island.

Meanwhile another meeting has also taken place among members of the Joint Opposition Parliamentary group last evening ahead of the meeting with the President.

The meeting was held at the official residence of the Opposition Leader on Wijerama Mawatha.

Speaking to media following the meeting United Peoples Freedom Alliance Parliamentarian Kumara Welgama said all parties must unite to eradicate terrorism. He stressed that all political parties should unite towards this effort; further remarking factions must end the blame game and face the existing problem as Sri Lankans.

MP Welgama said regardless of whether anyone is a member of the government, the Opposition or the Tamil National Alliance, all political affiliations should be cast aside to collectively eradicate terrorism.

