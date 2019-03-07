The Special High Court today said that it had no jurisdiction to hear the case of Nirad Roshan alias ‘Ali Roshan’ who possessed four elephants without a valid license and thus ordered to release Ali Roshan and six others.

The Attorney General earlier filed indictments against the accused based on 24 counts over the alleged offences under the Fauna and Flora Ordinance and the Penal Code.

‘Ali Roshan’ was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 7th, 2018.