Special High Court allows Gotabaya to travel overseas
Posted in Local News
The Permanent High Court at Bar has granted permission to former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa to travel overseas for a medical checkup from 9th to 12th of October.
On Tuesday (01), Mr Rajapaksa had requested the court to release his passport as he is due to travel overseas for a medical examination and for handing over nominations for the upcoming presidential election.
My vote for Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksha because he has good vision for every path of our motherland like safety, education, religion s, culture and the development. So I decided to vote for him to make our motherland for our younger generations! May all his dreams come true! May the Triple Gem and all the gods bless and protect him!
My one and only choice is Mr. Gotabhaya since I believe he would be able to bring the country on the right path.