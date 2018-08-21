Sri Lanka’s first Special High Court established to hear financial fraud and corruption cases, was officially declared open today (21) at the Hulftsdorp Court Complex in Colombo 12 by Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms Thalatha Athukorale.

The permanent High Court-at-Bar will hear cases daily involving money laundering, bribery and large financial crimes, dishonest misappropriation of property, and criminal breach of trust by public servants.

The ministry said it would establish three high courts to hear corruption cases and this was the first.