Special investigation team records statement from Mahindananda

The special investigation team of the Ministry of Sports is recording a statement from former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage on his comment with regard to the alleged ‘match-fixing’ at the 2011 World Cup final.

The investigators had arrived at the former Minister’s residence in Nawalapitiya at around 6.00 am this morning (24).

Upon receipt of instructions from Minister of Sports Dullus Alahapperuma, the Secretary to the Ministry of Sports recently called for an immediate probe into the allegations made by Aluthgamage.

Mahindananda recently made a controversial statement, claiming that he does not accept Sri Lanka’s defeat in the 2011 World Cup (final) as a defeat. “According to the information I have received I believe that it was match-fixing,” he had said further, speaking on his startling revelation.

On April 2, 2011, India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to win the ICC World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. During a televised interview recently, Aluthgamage claimed that the final was fixed. However, he said he was ready to take full responsibility for his comments.

