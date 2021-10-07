Special priorities of Finance Ministry amended in new gazette

A Gazette Extraordinary has been published to further amend the special priorities related to the institutional and legal framework of the Ministry of Finance.

As per the communiqué issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday (October 06), ten more priorities have been added to the Finance Ministry.

Accordingly, the Finance Ministry, among other things, will now implement reforms to strengthen banks, financial institutions in such a manner that would encourage savings and investments as well as institutional reforms to revive failed financial institutions and businesses.

It will also broaden and coordinate national development, financial and capital market programmes for development of agricultural, construction, Information Technology, small and medium enterprises, tourism and exports sectors.

The Finance Ministry is also tasked with strengthening the regulatory and reform activities of treasury bills and bonds, and primary markets and providing facilities required for International Business Giants to set up their Head offices in Colombo and the Port City.

Further, amendments were made to the departments, statutory institutions and public corporations listed under the Finance Ministry.

(Source: Ada Derana)








