Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says politics should be removed from sports.

The Prime Minister speaking at a function in Mahiyanganaya commended the Sri Lankan cricket team for its efforts against South Africa.

The Premier said Sri Lanka in the recent past had a track record of losing match after match.

“At the rate we were going even the government would have faced defeat.

When we received the opportunity to change the subject Minister, the President asked for a name and I wondered who should be granted the post”, said the Prime Minister.

He noted the United National Party was also losing repeatedly adding during that party he visited Harin Fernando who in turn helped reverse the losing streak.

The Prime Minister did the same with sports and highlighted that it is now time to make cricket and other sports clean of politics.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also said Minister of Sports will take steps to remove the sports mafia.

(Source: News Radio)