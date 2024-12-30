Sri Lanka appoints new Army and Navy commanders
The new Army Commander and Navy Commander have been appointed by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
Major General Lasantha Rodrigo has been named the 25th Army Commander of Sri Lanka.
His appointment coincides with the retirement of the current Army Commander, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, scheduled for tomorrow (December 31).
Rear Admiral Kanchana Banagoda has been appointed as the new Navy Commander of Sri Lanka.
Similarly, the incumbent Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, is also set to retire tomorrow.
The official appointment letters were presented to the newly appointed commanders today (December 30) by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- CBSL extends suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited by six months January 5, 2025
- Sri Lanka Police launch traffic operations under Clean Sri Lanka program January 5, 2025
- Cabinet to review Adani Group’s wind energy projects in Sri Lanka January 5, 2025
- Sri Lanka to produce affordable, high-quality alcoholic beverages January 4, 2025
- Sri Lanka Police deny fake audio on cleanliness regulations January 4, 2025
Hope the new brooms will sweep well.
…. and to carry out the duties of the post. If the existing government was a legitimate one, it is not the job of the officers to be the judge, but to carry out the duty.