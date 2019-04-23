State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene today revealed that the Easter Sunday attacks were retaliation for recent New Zealand mosque attacks.

Making a special statement in Parliament, State Minister Ruwan Wijewardene confirmed that at least 321 persons have been killed in the explosions reported in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa on Sunday.

State Minister Wijewardene added that at least 38 foreigners were killed and 19 were injured in the attacks.

While admitting that there were weaknesses in the defence system, he said the Government would take all necessary action to eradicate all terror groups.